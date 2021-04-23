Grand Rapids man plants 8,000 tulips in front yard

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Myles Lawton loves tulips so much he planted 8,000 of them in his front yard. At the corner of Plainfield and Comstock, they're hard to miss.

“I look a little crazy, but that’s okay,” Lawton said.

Lawton loves the looks on people's faces when they come see his yard. But he was afraid this year, his tulips wouldn't make it.

“Within two days Mother Nature could say 'oh hey we’re gonna drop below freezing,'" Lawton said.

That's exactly what happened to Myles this last year. But he spent too much time digging out the path to line his walkway with tulips. So Myles put up his best fight against frost: covering all of his tulips with sheets.

“It looked like there was ghosts hiding all over my front yard,” Lawton said.

Tucked safe and warm, his tulips still bloomed just as beautiful as he'd hoped.

In Holland, it's much of the same story. The traditional parade isn't happening. Instead, they're offering guided tours and a more personalized approach.

“We’re really focusing much more on the tulips, and the community and the heritage,” Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda said.

Executive Director Gwen Auwerda saying--while some traditional "Tulip Time" events may not be the same, they're giving people an inside look.

“Since we can’t dutch dance this year, you can come and see the costumes," Auwerda said.

Find more on how to experience Tulip Time safely this year here.