Tulip Time highlights upcoming Dutch costume event, quilt raffle

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time has provided additional details on two of its upcoming events this year.

First is the premiere of its Dutch Costume Exhibit & Dutch Market, which Executive Director Gwen Auwerda says was initially planned to make its debut last year.

We’re told the event involves Dutch dancers wearing beautiful handmade outfits that represent eight of the Netherlands’ provinces.

Auwerda adds that Rick Klompmaker will show attendees how wooden shoes are carved.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Holland Civic Center Place May 1 through May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $8 and can be purchased online.

The 2021 Quilt Raffle is also on sale, according to Tulip Time’s Susan Zalnis.

This year’s quilt, made by Colleen Dekker and Cheryl Zylman, is titled “Happy Tulips,” Zalnis tells us.

We’re told the 53” square quilt will be on display in the Apothecary Gift Shop window starting the week of April 25 (see image viewer).

Zalnis says the raffle will run through May 9 and the drawing will take place on the following day, adding that the winner need not be present to win.

Click here for raffle ticket prices and participating locations.

