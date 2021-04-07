Tulip Time announces details for virtual run

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time announced additional details Wednesday for this year’s virtual run.

Participants will be able to choose between a 5k or 10k as their schedules allow and on any course, according to a news release.

They can run through Holland’s tulip-lined streets, Window on the Waterfront 5k, Centennial Park 5k or Centennial Park five-mile course.

Runners can also create their own course.

All registered participants will receive a commemorative finisher medal, a race bib, an exclusive race buff and discount for next year’s Tulip Time Run.

Run shirts and hoodies, designed and printed by SilkScreen Marketing, are also available for purchase.

Participants will receive their run packets by mail.

RaceJoy, a runner-tracking phone app offering remote engagement, will also be coming to the Tulip Time Run for the first time.

The app allows a customizable and interactive virtual race experience with GPS tracking and updates every mile.

More information, including registration, can be found here.