Meet Friday's Friend: Benny Button

Your purfect family addition awaits you at Humane Society of West Michigan!

Featured Pet: Benny Button Age: 1 year old

Long-term cat, Benny Button, has been lingering in their care for over four months, and they have no idea why no one has scooped up this creamsicle-colored cutie yet! Poor Benny was part of a large-scale rescue, and as a result, came with a lot of medical issues. Her foster mom has been supporting her through them, and she's starting to feel a bit better, but while she's enjoying her time in her foster home, this little lady deserves a family to call her own!

Benny Button is a 1-year-old sweetheart and is as CUTE as a button! Her quirky personality mixed with her love for attention makes her the perfect companion. She is shy at first and will need time to get to know you, but once she warms up, she is affectionate and loves to play! She will often greet her foster mom when she comes home with a meow to tell her that she'd like some pets, please!If you're interested in adopting this pretty kitty, visit our website at hswestmiorg, or contact the adoptions department.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week

HAPPY NATIONAL VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION WEEK!!! As both a non-profit organization and an animal shelter, there is absolutely no way HSWM could do all of the good work that they do without amazing volunteers! Volunteers are integral in helping our animals get plenty of enrichment time, matching adopters with their perfect furever friends, fostering pets until they are adopted, and even helping outt with tasks around the building!

HSWM is SO grateful to each and every person who comes through their doors and volunteers their time, and their love, to the pets in our care. From every single one of us at HSWM, THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS for all that you do!

Are you interested in getting involved at HSWM? Learn more about ways to get involved click here.

Freaking Out Fido Update!

Is your dog sensitive to noise? Clings to you like Velcro? Afraid of people new places, the car, etc? Then you should sign up for the Freaking Out Fido Seminar!

Learn how to recognize the subtle and not-so-subtle ways your dog is trying to say help me! We explain methods of calming your dog and ways to teach him to be brave. This is a practical guide for you and your freaking out Fido!

PLEASE NOTE: Due to a recent lack of regular interest, they have changed the way they will be hosting this seminar! A minimum of two participants to run the seminar, which they plan to hold on the first Saturday of every month. When/if we receive enough interest we will reach back out to update you. Please sign up through our website at hswestmi.org/seminars [hswestmi.org]National Lost Pet Awareness Microchip Special

What's better than our regular microchip service? The National Lost Pet Awareness Day Microchip Special!

On Friday on April 23rd, in honor of National Lost Pet Awareness Day, HSWM will be offering a ONE DAY ONLY microchip special, where we will microchip your family pets for only $10 each!!

Cost can sometimes be a factor in getting your pets microchipped, so we want to make it as easy as possible to protect your pet for life! Visit our Admitting Department this Friday, from 3pm to 5pm, for this walk-up microchip service, available while supplies last. We hope to see you and your furry family members there!

PLEASE NOTE: The regular microchip services will still be offered at ther Admitting Department throughout the week at regular price. All animals must be able to be safely handled by our staff, and we reserve the right to refuse service if the animal is too difficult to handle.

Kibble Konnection Pet Food Distribution Day

Join HSWM for ther Kibble Konnection Pet Food Distribution Day this Saturday, April 24th, from 10am to 1pm!COVID has been rough on everyone, and we know that some families with pets are struggling. Unlike our normal Kibble Konnection program which requires a completed application, this one-time event will offer pet food to any families in need who are seeking pet care assistance and are willing to fill out a small survey for us. Each family will receive a FREE bag of dry kibble for their cat or dog to take back home!

This event will be held at our shelter, behind our Admitting Department, just outside of the garage doors. We are so grateful to this community for your constant love and support--and we're excited for this opportunity to give back!

