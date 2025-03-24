March is Go Orange Month for Kids Food Basket, addressing childhood hunger

March is a time to shine a light on childhood hunger and the impact that nutritious, healthy food can have on a young person’s life. For Kids’ Food Basket (KFB), this month is an opportunity to expand awareness and support for its mission.

Expanding the Mission in Muskegon County

Thirteen years ago, Kids' Food Basket expanded its services into Muskegon County, and today, more than 1,800 kids benefit from the program. However, this represents just 12.6% of those in need. To bridge this gap, the organization is growing its footprint with a new, permanent space, creating more opportunities to serve local children.

Addressing the Food Desert

Muskegon lacks a viable grocery store within city limits, making it a “food desert.” At the heart of this issue are Muskegon Public Schools, where every student receives free breakfast and lunch due to 89% of families qualifying for free meals. But outside of school hours, access to nutritious food remains uncertain.

KFB steps in by providing sack suppers—healthy meals to go—ensuring kids have access to food even after school hours. These meals also benefit siblings who rely on the program’s support.

A Superintendent’s Perspective

Matthew Cortez, Muskegon Schools Superintendent and KFB board member, understands the stakes.

“If you’re worrying about a basic necessity, how much learning are you actually doing?” Cortez asks. “Kids' Food Basket is such a huge part of what I do as a superintendent, a father, and a community member.”

Currently, KFB serves two elementary schools in Muskegon, but with its expansion into a brick-and-mortar facility, the organization aims to reach all ten districts in the county.

The Growing Need for Support

With expanded services come increased needs. The organization relies on donations and volunteers to continue its work.

“How many things can you donate to where you know it’s going directly back into your community? Not many,” says Cortez.

Beyond financial contributions, volunteers play a crucial role.

“Your time is your most valuable resource,” he emphasizes. “You can always make more money, but no one can make more time.”

A Rising Crisis

Unfortunately, the problem is growing. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness in Muskegon County has risen by 200%. With housing shortages, many families struggle to prepare meals, making programs like Kids’ Food Basket even more essential.

For those on the fence about supporting the cause, Cortez has one message: “Do your research. Talk to people in your community who know about it. We’ll show you the stats, we’ll give you tours—it’s a necessity.”

As Go Orange Month continues, the call to action is clear: Awareness, support, and community involvement can make a real difference in the fight against childhood hunger.