Lowell Arts launches "Sound Check" concert series

There's a new sound in town with the Lowell Arts new Sound Check concert series! Held at the intimate Sound Check venue in downtown Lowell, this series offers a unique listening experience with a limited capacity of just 100 people. The venue's sound-deadening stage curtains and cozy atmosphere create the perfect environment to enjoy a diverse mix of genres, from folk and Americana to rock, pop, and indie.

The series lineup features both local favorites and award-winning artists, ensuring a varied and exciting program. We spoke with one of the talented musicians, Ryne Clarke, adding to the buzz around this exciting series.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or in person at Lowell Arts. Friday concerts are $15 in advance and $18 at the door, while Saturday concerts are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Lowell Arts members enjoy a 20% discount. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and concerts begin at 7:00 PM. Don't miss this opportunity to discover new music and enjoy an intimate performance at the Lowell Arts New Sound Check Concert Series! Visit this website to learn more.

