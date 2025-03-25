Lost Art Brewhouse adds burgers and more

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Lost Art Brewhouse in Walker has recently added a kitchen and now offers tasty smashburgers and more for their patrons.

The history of Lost Art Brewhouse is one of passion and resilience. What started as a pandemic project has blossomed into a beloved local destination. This brewery is a testament to the power of craft and community, offering a refreshing departure from the ordinary.

The name "Lost Art" reflects their mission: to rediscover historical recipes and brewing methods, bringing back styles and flavors that have faded from modern brewing. From meticulously crafted lagers to inventive ales featuring Michigan-grown ingredients, their tap list is a celebration of tradition and innovation. Seasonal fruits, local herbs, and unique spices often find their way into their brews, creating a dynamic and engaging experience for beer enthusiasts.

Whether you're a seasoned craft beer aficionado or simply curious to explore something different, Lost Art Brewhouse offers an unforgettable experience. Watch our interview to learn more or check them out online.

