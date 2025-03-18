Lights, Camera... Adventure! Fresh Coast Film Festival embodies adventure and conservation

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Adventures create connections and if you thought there weren't that many adventures to be had in Michigan, think again.

The Fresh Coast Film Festival is returning to Marquette and promises to amaze and inspire those who attend. This year, the festival highlights the stories of individuals who embody the spirit of adventure and conservation. Individuals like Stacy Bare, whose experiences skiing in Afghanistan underscore the healing power of the outdoors. Not to mention Patrick Ellis, who showcases the beauty of Michigan's mountain biking trails.

The event is supported by Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and will feature a curated selection of independent films with powerful storytelling and opportunities for community engagement through screenings and discussions.

This year's festival is set for October 16-19 in Marquette, Michigan. Watch the interview to learn more or check out their website here.

