Kent County promoting Residential Recycling Guide ahead of spring cleaning season

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Know before you throw! The Kent County Department of Public Works has come out with its Spring Recycling Guide that explains what can and can't go in your curbside recycling, what needs to be dropped off and what can't be accepted at all. The guide offers alternative uses for things like hoses, that cannot be recycled. Chemicals and cleaners need to be dropped at one of the 5 SafeChem locations, propane tanks should go to either the North or South Kent Recycling and Waste Centers. For a list of all the do's and don'ts of recycling, head to the Residential Recycle Guide page. You can also follow them on Facebook or Instagram.