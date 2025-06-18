Justice For Juneteenth Jam returns to Grand Rapids

Juneteenth is June 19 - a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Communities across the country come together annually to educate and celebrate the historical moment, including Grand Rapids-based Justice 4 All's Juneteenth Jam.

Now in its fifth year, the Juneteenth Jam will be tomorrow, June 19, from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Calder Plaza. Live performances including dancing and DJ's, kid's games, art showcases, and information tables will be available to the public. The event will also feature black-owned food and business vendors.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Julius Rogers returned to the Morning Mix to not only preview this year's festivities, but also discuss the event's growth over the past five years.

For more information, visit j4ajj.com. You can also visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

