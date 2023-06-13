Local apparel company Justice 4 All is once again hosting an afternoon of food and fun to celebrate black culture as the Juneteenth Jam is returning for its third year in downtown Grand Rapids. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle and is free and open to the public. Julius Rogers, the owner of Justice 4 All, stopped by the studios to share more about what you can expect at this year's celebration.
Third annual Juneteenth Jam coming to Grand Rapids
Celebrate black music, food, art, and culture at Rosa Parks Circle on June 17th
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 11:33:58-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.