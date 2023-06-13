Third annual Juneteenth Jam coming to Grand Rapids

Local apparel company Justice 4 All is once again hosting an afternoon of food and fun to celebrate black culture as the Juneteenth Jam is returning for its third year in downtown Grand Rapids. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle and is free and open to the public. Julius Rogers, the owner of Justice 4 All, stopped by the studios to share more about what you can expect at this year's celebration.