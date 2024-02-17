Holland Girlfriends Weekend brings friends together

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland's Girlfriends Weekend originally started as a way to bring people downtown during the slower, shoulder season. It's now become tradition for hundreds of women, traveling from near and far to meet friends and enjoy plenty of fun activities. The event runs from Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3. There is lots of shopping, a fashion show, and special nightime events with food, drinks and dancing. For more information and to register for the event, head to the website.