Grandville Shop Hop bringing local merchants together for a celebration of shopping

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The city of Grandville is coming together for the first ever Shop Hop. On Friday, March 21 from 2:00-7:00 pm and Saturday, March 22 from 11:00-3:00, more than 20 participating stores will have raffles, special sales, "Luck of the Irish" Shop Hop Cash and other incentives to stop in. Mitten Makers Market is one of those businesses, offering one of a kind and locally-made items from many area makers. If you shop at 6 participating stores and get your card punched, you can enter to win a $500 gift card. On Saturday, a free trolley will be making the rounds. The trolley route will be driving by every participating business, making brief stops in accessible lots. The trolley emcee will be on every ride, highlighting each stores’ offerings. Riders will be free to hop off at any stop, but must be aware that it will be 20-30 minutes before the trolley makes its way back around to pick them up again. Shoppers are free to park and begin their journey at any location. You can find more information on the Facebook page.

