Good Treasure Small Business Expo looking for more vendors before June event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first ever Good Treasure Small Business Expo will take over Calder Plaza on Saturday, June 28, 2025, and vendors are encouraged to be a part. The event is sponsored by Experience Grand Rapids and will bring together small businesses, food trucks and music for a summer celebration. There are dozens of spaces available, and it's a great way to connect with consumers, the community and other business owners. The event runs from 11:00am-7:00pm. If you're interested in participating or learning more, head to their website.