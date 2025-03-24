Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum honoring 50th anniversary of his presidency with special exhibit, events

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

President Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as the 38th President of the United States on August 9, 1974. From now through August 19, 2025, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum celebrates his accomplishments with a special, curated exhibit. Using materials from the museum's collection, including presidential artifacts, archival documents, and historic film footage, visitors will be able to explore some of his most difficult and controversial decisions, including the Vietnam War.

On April 21, a new, temporary exhibit compliments "Ford at 50: Decisions that Defined a Presidency." It's called "Casting Light: Photographs of the Vietnam War." Other special events coming up, "From Saigon to Service: One Refugee's Story of Gratitude and Giving Back" on April 24 and "The Vietnam War After 50 Years: How to Think About its Legacy and Meaning" on April 30.

But as new exhibits come in, others have to leave. This is the last chance for the public to take in "The Betty Blip: Betty Ford's Battle Against Breast Cancer." Visitors are able to learn about Betty Ford's breast cancer diagnosis just six weeks into her husband's presidency. This happened in an era when breast cancer was a very private disease. Betty's decision to go public with her diagnosis and give the media access to her recovery transformed breast cancer awareness in the United States. It closes on April 13.