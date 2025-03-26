Farrand Hall adds bakery to delectable lineup for diners in Southwest Michigan

COLON, Mich. — Farrand Hall, the historic gem nestled in the heart of Colon, has long been known for its elegant event spaces and charming atmosphere. Now, it's adding a delightful new chapter to its story with the opening of its very own bakery. This sweet addition promises to bring fresh, handcrafted treats to locals and visitors alike.

The bakery, located at 216 E State St, is led by Head Baker Stephanie Fish. Patrons can expect a selection of freshly baked goods, from classic pastries to unique, seasonal creations. The focus is on using high-quality ingredients, often sourced locally, to create flavors that are both familiar and innovative. The bakery will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8am to 2pm.

We met with Executive Chef Ken Miller who treated us to a Crayfish Latte?! It was amazingly good.

