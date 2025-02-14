Every Woman's Place marks 50 years of helping and supporting abuse victims

Every Woman's Place is a vital West Michigan resource, empowering those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. For 50 years, they have provided crucial support services: emergency shelter, crisis intervention, counseling, and legal advocacy. They create a safe environment for survivors to heal and rebuild their lives, addressing the root causes of violence through education and prevention.

Leaders like Jillian Pastoor have helped shaped Every Woman's Place's impact. She joined us this morning to share more about the work they do and the events they are planning to commemorate the half-century milestone of support and services they offer.

Commnunity support is vital and donations, both monetary and in-kind, are welcome as well as volunteers to assist and support EWP’s programs. To learn more about the good work they do and how you can get involved, visit everywomansplace.org.