Essence and Wellbeing of Women of 50 coming back to Grand Rapids

The Essence and Wellbeing of Women Over 50 is back with Matters of the Heart Health and Wellness Conference. This is a transformative experience designed to ignite your spirit and connect participants with a community of amazing women and men! Meant to be a journey of self-discovery and growth, this event is bringing together several inspiring speakers and panel discussions dealing with everything from nutrition to fitness, stress management and more. There will be a vendor fair with gifts and services from local businesses. Plus, get a sneak peek of the L.I.F.E. Series, designed to support your physical, mental and financial well-being. Breakfast and lunch is included, and the day concludes with a hilarious and interactive Family Feud. Early bird tickets are $45. The event is at the L. William Seidman Center at GVSU, on Saturday, March 22 from 8:00am-2:00pm.