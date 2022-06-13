Ebony Players and GRAM partner for special performance of 'Sheepdog'

Ebony Road Players, in partnership with the Grand Rapids Art Museum, presents 'Sheepdog' a one-act play as part of West Michigan's Loving Day celebration.

The play speaks to the trials that interracial couples faced, and continue to face, in our society. The play will be held at the GRAM with Talkback Sessions scheduled after some of the performances.

Learn more about the play, Loving Day, and more from Edye Evans Hyde, the executive director of Ebony Players, and the Grand Rapids Art Museum's Michael Catching.