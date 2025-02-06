Dancing with the Local Stars brings "Beach Party" to Muskegon

A beach party in February? It's happening! (indoors, of course.) It's the return of Dancing with the Local Stars and this year's theme brings thoughts of bright sunshine and warmer weather.

The fun event supports an important cause. Local food pantries in West Michigan are facing a growing need, with some seeing triple the demand. The event, organized by the Muskegon Women's Division Chamber of Commerce, invites teams to compete and fundraise. Funds raised go to pantries in Muskegon, Upper Ottawa, and Lower Oceana counties. The winning team's pantry receives an additional donation.

Performances are on February 21st at 7 PM and February 22nd at 1 PM and 7 PM at at VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center. (Update: The Feb22. 7 pm show is sold out!) Food pantries can apply for funding through Valentine's Day.

We met with some of the organizers and dancers this morning to learn more. Tickets can be purchased at Dancemuskegon.com.

