Creative Conversation: Emmett Martin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emmett Martin is an illustrator is a senior at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. He grew up in Nicaragua and lived on a farm there. He says he had a lot of time on his hands, so he started drawing the plants and animals he observed. Today, he says his location may have changed, but he is still inspired and drawn to illustration. A lot of what he does now is digital, but Emmett still enjoys using pen, pencil and watercolor. He finds his inspiration in the outdoors, exploring ecosystems and the feelings of connectedness, warmth and comfort that comes with the natural world.