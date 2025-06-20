Morning Mix Extra: Founders gives back to Community Action House

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Founders beer can add flair to summer cookouts, with their recently-updated Taproom serving as a testing ground for beer innovations and food pairings. Many of Founders' on-tap beers are not able for purchase in bottles or cans at stores, giving customers special exclusivity when they visit the Taproom!

Founders' Beer Garden is another great location to enjoy beer and summer weather, and the Beer Garden Bash will allow attendees to try new beverages Founders offers, as well as enjoy music, giveaways, and food!

The Beer Garden Bash will run from Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29. All proceeds from the event will benefit Community Action House.

Based out of Holland, Community Action House provides families in the area with food accessible programs to promote sustainability in reducing food waste.

For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com.

Don't forget to present your voucher for a free appetizer at Founders' Taproom with a $15 purchase!

