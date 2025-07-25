Morning Mix Extra: upcoming releases from Founders Brewing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Founders' is always cooking up something new - metaphorically and literally! As the summer season continues, there are new menu items to look forward to.

Todd joined Founders Executive Chef Pete Englehardt in the newly-renovated Founders Taproom to learn more!

One of the most highly-anticipated returns is Founders' Oktoberfest, returning July 30 this year. This coincides with their special one keg of Ultimate Oktoberfest, a barrel-aged ale with a lighter body only available on tap at their storefront.

Another fan-favorite, the KBS Iced Latte, is also available now.

New this year, Founders has launched two different alcoholic slushies: Berry Transfusion, featuring blackberry notes; and Strawberry Lemonade, featuring notes of pink lemonade.

This summer makes a perfect time to visit Founders, as both their Taproom and Beer Garden have seen renovations over the past year. With great food and great staff, both areas make the perfect spot to continue making summer memories with your loved ones. Plus, the Taproom features exclusive beers not found anywhere else!

Visit foundersbrewing.com for more information.

Don't forget to present your voucher for a free appetizer at Founders' Taproom with a $15 purchase!

