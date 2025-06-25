Beer City Bites: See how Founders uses their beer in their cooking

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Founders beer is a great way to add flair to summertime cookouts, and can be paired alongside dishes as well as used within the cooking process. In fact, several of Founders' menu items use beer in their own cooking!

As part of our Beer City Bites series, Todd joined Founders Executive Chef Pete Englehardt in the newly-renovated Founders kitchen to learn what beer options can be paired for your next summer grilling.



Ribs with Dirty Bastard BBQ Sauce - Dirty Bastard's bourbon barrel-aged beer is mixed with sauce, then brushed onto the meat.

Centennial IPA Wings - IPA hops added to grilled or fried chicken brings out the meat's flavor.

KBS Burger - KBS beer de-glazes the pan so it can simmer, then become incorporated into the bacon jam that goes onto the KBS Burger.

Want to incorporate these recipes in your next cook-out? Visit this link for complete recipes of the items featured in the above video.

The warm weather is also a great time to visit Founders and explore the Beer Garden. You can try some of these menu items at the Beer Garden Bash!

The Beer Garden Bash runs Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29. Featuring beer, food, music, and more, a dollar of every pour of the Social Impact tap from the event will benefit Community Action House.

Based out of Holland, Community Action House provides families in the area with food accessible programs to promote sustainability in reducing food waste.

Visit foundersbrewing.com for more information.

Don't forget to present your voucher for a free appetizer at Founders' Taproom with a $15 purchase!

