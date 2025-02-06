All Black & Excellent: Soul in the City brings Master Tap Artists to town

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

We've been telling you about Tap Week all week long but tonight and tomorrow are key days to put on your social calendar. Over the Top Academy of Dance is hosting "All Black and Excellent: Soul in the City" tonight at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation. And there will be another held on Friday as well!

Tonight's event features Master Tap Artist Star Dixon along with black history features, arts, and plenty of communing. The event also includes Lisha B Live as Master of Ceremonies, music direction by Wity Zaldivar, singers Ja'leeyna Dooley and Yuriana, a live DJ set by Troy Ceasar, and a student performance by Ramir Weir.

Then on Friday, Brinae Ali brings her talents along with a live band, DJ, and hip hop performers. Get your tickets and dress to impress.

We got the chance to watch Star Dixon work her feet on this morning's show!

