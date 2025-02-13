A Sweet Celebration: Love, Wine, and Chocolate at Robinette's

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery is ready to help you celebrate the love with the return of their Love, Wine, & Chocolate event! It's happening tomorrow!

A Valentine's Day tradition for many, Love, Wine, & Chocolate offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in a curated selection of gourmet goodies at their chocolate bar paired with Robinette's handcrafted wines. Whether you're planning a romantic date with your sweetheart, a fun outing with the family, or simply a self-care treat, this event has something for everyone.

Tickets are $18 for up to five wine or hard cider tastes and a souvenir wine glass plus access to the chocolate bar. In addition, all guests can enjoy a 25% off sale in the rustic Gift Barn. Tickets will be sold at the door.

