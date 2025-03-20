2025: Celebrate a Year of Jubilee and Renewal with Grand Rapids Diocese

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Grand Rapids Diocese is observing a special time of spiritual renewal: a Year of Jubilee. This sacred period, rooted in biblical tradition, is a time for reflection, forgiveness, and a renewed commitment to faith. For Catholics within the diocese, the Year of Jubilee offers a unique opportunity to deepen their connection with God and with their community. It's a time to focus on mercy, reconciliation, and the joy of the Gospel.

As part of this Year of Jubilee, the diocese is hosting several events. Two key events are scheduled for the first week of April:

The Light Is On For You: A Time for Reconciliation

On select evenings throughout April, the Grand Rapids Diocese will participate in "The Light Is On For You." This initiative offers a welcoming and accessible opportunity for individuals to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession). Parishes across the diocese will keep their doors open during designated times, providing a peaceful and supportive environment for those seeking forgiveness and spiritual healing. This initiative highlights the Jubilee Year's emphasis on mercy and reconciliation, allowing individuals to experience the transformative power of God's grace. Check with your local parish for specific dates and times.

Hispanic Community Pilgrimage

The Hispanic community of the Grand Rapids Diocese will embark on a special pilgrimage to the Cathedral of Saint Andrew on April 6th. The procession will begin at 1:00 PM from the Shrine of St. Francis Xavier & Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, culminating in a Mass celebrated by Bishop Walkowiak at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew at 3:00 PM. Following the Mass, a reception will be held at Catholic Central High School's gymnasium.

