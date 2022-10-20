Fremont PD searching for family of 4 missing since the weekend

FREMONT, Mich. — The Fremont Police Department is sounding the alarms in search of a missing family of four.

Police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano’s have not been seen since the weekend.

“A little bit after midnight on Sunday morning October 16, two of my officers were dispatched to Tony Cirigiliano asking for help in relation to information he believed to have had regarding the September 11th bombings or terrorist attack,” said Chief Rodwell during a Zoom interview with Fox 17 on Thursday. “My officers were concerned about everyone’s welfare and spent about an hour talking to everybody and making sure they’re OK, and whether or not Tony was going through some sort of mental issue that would be dangerous.”

After that, the police left but told Tony to call them if he needed anything. The officers were going to be in the area on patrol.

Then, over 24 hours later police returned.

“Fast forward to October 17 my officers were dispatched to North Michigan Avenue again where the Cirigliano family lives. This time on a report from a neighbor that approximately a 77 year old mother to Suzette, who walked away from the home and appeared to be going through some sort of mental issue like a dementia or some other problem,” Chief Rodwell said. “My officers at that point determined that Tony, Suzette, and the boys were not at the house.”

Tony and Suzette had two teenage boys, Brandon and Noah.

That day, police made sure that the grandmother was OK. Local extended family told them that the grandmother’s behavior was strange. Tony and Suzette cared for her around the clock.

“Everyone describes Tony as a very loving father and Tony and Suzette really had a full-time job taking care of Suzette’s mom and a full-time job taking care of the two boys as well,” Chief Rodwell said. “They really are articulating a concern to make sure that they’re OK.”

Fremont PD posted pictures of the family on their Facebook page, along with a photograph of a vehicle they believed to have left with: silver colored 2005 Toyota Sienna mini-van.

Chief said they’ve been working with MICHIGAN STATE Police, entering there information into databases in case anyone has seen them anywhere in and out of the state.

“They moved in from North Carolina around four years ago and were trying to get the message in and around Williston, North Carolina where they had lived to see if they’re going back,” Chief Rodwell said. “I mean, while this is very irregular behavior we just still have I think an obligation to do everything we can to help the family because this is so abnormal.”