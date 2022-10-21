Missing Fremont family spotted in UP gas station

GULLIVER, Mich. — A gas station manager in the Upper Peninsula claims she spotted the missing family from Fremont the day after they were last heard from.

Heidi Bowler, who manages Blaney Park Quik Stop in Gulliver, says the family was at the gas station at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. She tells FOX 17 she was not aware the family was reported missing until Thursday night.

She says the oldest of the two sons walked in first with his eyes to the floor and asked if he needed a key to use the restroom.

The boy then requested to use the phone but struggled to send out a call, Bowler explains.

The boy left and the other walked in, who stood in line until the mother walked out of the restroom before they left and returned to the car, recalls Bowler. She says the gas station was very busy and did not know when the mother came in.

Bowler says the family bought gas for the car, paid with a debit card and drove off after that.

Bowler tells FOX 17 a friend posted that the family was missing, at which she immediately recognized the mother. She says she pulled up security footage Friday morning and determined they were the missing family, adding their vehicle and license plate matched what police are looking for.

Officer Ricky Kurnat with the Fremont Police Department says the family drove east from the gas station.

Police confirmed the identities of the people seen in the surveillance video as those of the missing family members.

