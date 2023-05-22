'I'm innocent': man accused of involuntary manslaughter in death of 2-year-old Kiarie Mccoy

KENTWOOD, Mich. — On Friday night, a toddler was shot and killed at a Kentwood apartment complex.

The owner of the gun claimed in court on Monday that they're "innocent" because they never pulled the trigger.

22-year-old Markus Nevills was arraigned at 62-B District Court in Kentwood on Monday, on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

He's accused of leaving a glock within reach of two-year-old Kiarie McCoy.

Kiarie is now dead.

“I do not understand this bruh, because I’m innocent. I just don’t understand this, your honor. I did not do nothing. I can take a lie detector test, anything you would want me to,” Markus Nevills said in court.

According to court documents, the 22-year-old lived at Hidden Lakes Apartments in Kentwood with his girlfriend, Kiarie's mother, and Kiarie.

On Friday night, Nevills allegedly left his loaded glock handgun unattended on the couch.

Court documents say Nevills told investigators he 'zoned out' while high on marijuana and scrolling on his phone.

Police say two-year-old Kiarie got ahold of the gun, and shot and killed himself.

Nevills reportedly admitted he was not paying attention to where the toddler was, according to court documents, and admitted he was responsible for the death of Kiarie.

However, Nevills' lawyers referred to what happened as "a tragic accident."