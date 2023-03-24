Tulip Time partners with familiar collaborator for 2023 fireworks

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time announced Friday it is partnering with Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP) for this year’s fireworks display.

Organizers say this isn’t the first time the festival has partnered with LAUP.

“Tulip Time has collaborated with LAUP in previous years with the Fiesta celebration in May,” says Tulip Time Director Gwen Auwerda. “Following the remodeling of the Civic Center, we have been exploring new ways to collaborate again. The Fireworks seemed like the perfect place to partner together with LAUP managing the entertainers and food vendors prior to the fireworks at Kollen Park.”

The fireworks are set off over Kollen Park at the end of each year’s festival.

We’re told LAUP is hosting live music by DJ Two 3, Grupo Supernova and the LAUP Salserines.

Food and entertainment are scheduled to commence at Kollen Park on Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Activities for children will be provided as well as food by Dolce Mini Cakes, Jhomary’s Paradise, Los Mariscos De Pancho, Mi Favorita, Hotbox Tacos, Outlaw Roasted Corn and La Michoacana, festival organizers say.

“Tulip Time is an important and prominent part of the Holland community,” says LAUP Executive Director Johnny Rodriguez. “We felt that it was important to partner with Tulip Time to connect Holland’s Latino community to the festival so that a truly equitable and diverse Tulip Time can be brought together.”

Tulip Time runs May 6–14 this year.

