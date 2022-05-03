Holland releases designs for new community ice-skating park

HOLLAND, Mich. — A new ice-skating park will be coming to Holland, Michigan. The city revealed the designs and concept for the park during an open house on May 2.

The design for the park was inspired from input given during a design workshop on April 18, and from an open house that was held on April 19.

City of Holland Ice-skating park design

Holland has been looking for potential locations and designs for an ice-skating park since 1997. Plans for a park were able to move forward after a gift of over $1 million from retired educator Frank Kraai through the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. The gift was specified as being designated for a community ice rink.

The ice-skating park is currently being proposed to be built at Window on the Waterfront. Construction will likely begin in 2023.

