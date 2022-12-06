Ms. Wheelchair Michigan pageant rescheduled to Dec. 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year’s Ms. Wheelchair Michigan pageant will be held Sunday, Dec. 11.

The news comes after the annual competition was postponed due to last month’s snowstorm. It was originally scheduled to take place Nov. 20.

The event will run from 1–5 p.m. at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation’s (MFB) Professional Building on Lafayette Avenue, the rehab center says.

The crowning gala, which MFB says is open to all, will be held at 4 p.m.

We’re told the winner at this year’s pageant will compete in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition in August.

