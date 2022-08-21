Watch Now
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Posted at 4:31 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 16:31:40-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

READ MORE: Ms. Wheelchair America contest comes to Grand Rapids this weekend

Ali Ingersoll of Raleigh, North Carolina was crowned the winner after the week-long competition.

Ali broke her neck in 2010 while diving in the Bahamas, where she lived for most of her life.

She is paralyzed from the chest down, with little strength in her hands.

Now, she’s a day trader and assists people in becoming self-advocates while navigating the frustrating process of insurance appeals.

Ali decided to take her story to and spread her message on social media under the name “Quirky Quad.” Now, there’s a documentary being made about her.

Ms. Michigan, Sarah Nassar of Dearborn, took second place with Ms. South Carolina, Ms. Arizona and Ms. Pennsylvania rounding out the top five.

To watch Saturday night’s Crowning Gala, check out this video Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation livestreamed.

Congratulations to all the wonderful women who competed!

