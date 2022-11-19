Contestants prepare to compete for 'Miss Wheelchair Michigan'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Miss Wheelchair Michigan is having its annual competition this weekend and they're still looking for contestants.

“It was a wonderful opportunity. And every woman that uses wheels for mobility needs to be part of this program,” explained Shelly Loose.

Shelly is quite an advocate for the program. She’s the president of Miss Wheelchair America; she’s the state coordinator of Miss Wheelchair Michigan; she was also crowned in Miss Wheelchair Michigan in 2007.

Miss Wheelchair Michigan is an advocacy-based competition that provides a platform for women to grow in leadership, advocacy and education. They call it anything but a beauty pageant.

Women who use a wheelchair or scooter for community mobility due to a disability. Marital status does not matter. You must be 21 years old, a US citizen and a resident of Michigan. If you've participated before and didn't win, you are able to enter and compete again.

The winner of the state title of Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will go on to compete on the national stage at Ms. Wheelchair America in August of 2023.

Mary Free Bed just hosted the national competition in August. The cycle is starting over with Miss Wheelchair Michigan. The winner will go on to compete against about 30 other contestants around the country.

"It gives your disability almost a purpose, and I really felt that. I'm now looking back, I wouldn't go back and change my disability. It has taught me so much about who I am," Loose added.

If you'd like to compete in this year's event, you can apply here: https://forms.gle/AAXsTp7odyQ9tdci6

If you have any questions about the competition, reach out to the president of Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, Shelly Loose, at michigan@mswheelchairamerica.org or 616-540-3774.

