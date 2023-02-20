'Human Hungry Hippos' to gobble up Rosa Parks Circle Feb. 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is set to host a life-sized game of Hungry Hungry Hippos as part of this year’s World of Winter festival!

In case you’re wondering, no actual hippos are involved.

The game will be played by humans using laundry baskets to collect balls while sliding around on inner tubes, the zoo explains.

“John Ball Zoo is so excited to be hosting and participating in this year’s Human Hungry Hippos tournament, and we look forward to seeing the community come out and cheer on our teams,” says Promotions & Events Manager Darci Napolillo. “This is a unique opportunity to get outside during the winter and watch a fun, unique game that is sure to make you laugh!”

The tournament is scheduled to happen Saturday, Feb. 25 at Rosa Parks Circle from 12:30–7 p.m.

We’re told registration to participate in the event is fully booked but others who may be interested are invited to join the wait list. Otherwise, the public is invited to enjoy the show!

