Local, international artwork on display during World of Winter

We have had five minutes of sunshine so far this winter. Yikes.

That makes it pretty difficult to find fun things to do in West Michigan at this time of year. However, with World of Winter back for its third year, you now have something to be excited about!

World of Winter does more than distract you from seasonal depression. It's a way to connect with installations from artists in our area and across the globe.

"It just provides a good reason to get out and see some really cool stuff in our beautiful public spaces," said Bill Kirk, communications director with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

The giant art pieces are a major part of the attraction, but most of the pieces you'll find are from local artists.

On top of that, Downtown GR Inc. received $150,000 in funding from Activate Grant program. Of that, 90% went to female or BIPOC artists, which is something we’re really proud of," Kirk told FOX 17.

There's an interactive map that can help guide you to all the pieces across town.

The festival runs from Jan. 6 through March 5.

