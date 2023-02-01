Watch Now
John Ball Zoo to add classrooms made from shipping containers

Posted at 3:50 PM, Feb 01, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New classrooms are coming to John Ball Zoo this spring, courtesy of Blox Design Build Containers (Blox)!

The building company tells us the classrooms will be part of the zoo’s ongoing effort to better educate patrons.

The classrooms will be constructed out of shipping containers that will be customized to meet the zoo’s needs, according to Blox. Windows will be added to let in natural light and offer views outside.

We’re told the building material will result in classrooms that are enduring and sustainable.

Blox says construction should only take a matter of weeks, causing minimal disturbance to the zoo’s daily activities.

