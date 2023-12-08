Things to do in West Michigan this Weekend (Dec. 9-10)

As the holiday season progresses, you may be looking for fun and festive things to do as the weather gets cooler. Fortunately—whether you're looking to do some holiday shopping, see some live music and dancing, or get your daily steps in style, West Michigan has no shortage of exciting events for the whole family to enjoy.

Clickety Clack Ho Ho Ho

Catch "Clickety Clack Ho Ho Ho," the holiday-themed installment of the West Michigan Symphony's "Click Clack Moosic" series that introduces kids to instrumental music through a storybook format. In this installment, kids will take a musical trip to Farmer Brown's Farm to see what the animals are up to this season as the West Michigan Symphony Brass Quintet "reindeer" perform seasonal music. There are two back-to-back performances on Saturday at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon at 10 and 11:30 a.m., each lasting about 45 minutes. Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Visit westmichigansymphony.org for details.

Dads in The Zoo

There's plenty of holiday shopping to be had in Kalamazoo, and On Saturday—downtown will go to the dads. Guys looking for presents can enjoy free gift wrapping and convenient grab-and-go gifts. There will also be holiday music, food and drinks as well as a chance to win prizes. Dads in the Zoo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 in the afternoon.

Kalamazoo Christmas Craft Show

Also in Kalamazoo—head to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center for the Christmas Craft Show. It's a chance to shop from many amazing artisans all under one roof. The craft show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is no entry fee.

The Nutcracker

The classic holiday ballet The Nutcracker takes over stages across West Michigan this time of year. Two of the larger productions are from Ballet Kalamazoo and The Grand Rapids Ballet.

In Kalamazoo, shows this weekend are Saturday night at 6 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Comstock Community Auditorium. Head to balletkalamazoo.com for more information.

In Grand Rapids, there are numerous performances this weekend and next weekend as dancers perform the ballet while the Grand Rapids Symphony plays the famous score. Plus—don't miss "Clara's Nutcracker Party," which Fox 17's Todd Chance will be hosting on Sunday, December 10. Head to grballet.com for more information.

Humane Hustle at Cannonsburg

The first-ever "Humane Hustle" will take place on Saturday to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan. This partnership with Cannonsburg Ski Resort in Belmont is a trail run like no other. Every dollar raised will help provide shelter, medical care and love to animals waiting for their forever home. Bring your pup along or check out one of the many that are available for adoption. There is a more challenging 5K or a 1-mile fun run for anyone who wants to take it a little slower. The race starts at 12:30 p.m., and be sure to hang around afterward for the paw-rty! Check out HSWMI's website for details.

Whoville 5K

The silliest, zaniest, Grinchiest fun run in Michigan takes place at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. Come dressed in your best holiday or Whoville outfit and enjoy cookies, hot cocoa and photos with Santa himself. There will be prizes for best costumes! You can pick up a race packet on Saturday from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Gazelle Sports on 28th Street or register on the day-of. The race takes place on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., and there's a separate run for kids as well. Proceeds from this year's run benefit the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan. Get more information at gazellesports.com.

