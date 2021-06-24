Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

We are a non-profit, volunteer-fueled organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

Since our founding in 1967, the Foundation has played a role in every major breakthrough in IBD research. We have invested more than $384 million into finding the causes, treatments, and cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. And we won’t stop until we realize our vision of a future free from Crohn’s and colitis.

We operate at the highest ethical standards and we consistently meet guidelines established by charity watchdogs, including the Better Business Wise Giving Alliance.

The Foundation has been a leader in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) research since our founding more than 50 years ago. We fund cutting-edge research studies and clinical trials at major medical institutions and finance underdeveloped areas of research. We enthusiastically nurture investigators in the early stages of their careers to help build the next generation of IBD researchers.

We are proud that the National Institutes of Health has commended us for “uniting the research community and strengthening IBD research.”

We serve more than 1.2 million patients annually, empowering patients and caregivers through our chapters, and our education, support, and advocacy programs.

Since the Foundation is not a government-supported agency, we rely on the generous support of our members and donors to continue our work.

We offer education workshops and programs for health professionals and publish two scientific journals, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and Crohn’s & Colitis 360 to help health professionals keep pace and contribute to this rapidly growing, ever-evolving field.

We consistently partner with dedicated corporate supporters and foundations that provide the Foundation with significant grants to make possible our many research, support, advocacy, and education programs.

We also maintain informal partnerships with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis organizations around the world to share ideas, information, and research.

For more information about the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, events and how to donate, please visit: https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/

