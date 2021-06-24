Ele's Place is a healing center for grieving children, teens, young adults, and their families. Four branch locations support families throughout Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Flint, Lansing, and beyond.

Each week, peer-to-peer bereavement support groups help hundreds learn to cope and begin to heal after the death of a parent, sibling, or someone close to them. Before coming to Ele’s Place, grieving children feel alone and keep their feelings inside, not wanting to burden their parents or other family members. Often, friends don’t seem to understand if they haven’t had a similar experience. At Ele’s Place, hundreds of grieving children and teens find a warm and welcoming place to meet new friends who really understand how they feel, while they begin to heal after the death of someone close to them.

For a list of the latest fundraising events, to find branch locations and information on grief support, please visit https://www.elesplace.org/.

