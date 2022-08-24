I Understand Love Heals – Break the Stigma Event

Our annual event is back! We are breaking the stigma surrounding mental/brain health illnesses, recognizing ‘Mental Health is Health.’ We work to bring the conversation to everyday places to reduce stigma and bring understanding to something difficult to understand.

We are excited to welcome Zak Williams, as our 2022 keynote speaker on September 22nd, at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Zak is a global mental health advocate, entrepreneur, professional speaker and son of beloved actor and comedian, Robin Williams. Zak focuses his time expertise and resources on sharing his personal story to support initiatives seeking to remove the stigma and address the challenges and discrimination associated with mental/brain health and related issues.

Doug Meijer and Todd Chance will serve as hosts to this impactful and meaningful event. Doug will share his own personal journey to reduce stigma and share the reason, why he wears pink.

Please consider a sponsorship for this event that will enable us to sustain our mission of providing compassionate comfort, understanding and hope to those affected by suicide and mental/brain health illnesses.

This meaningful evening begins at 6 p.m. for registration, photo booth, silent auction, cash bar and social time. The program will kick off at 7 p.m and includes dinner, a message from the founder, Butterfly Award recipient and our guest speaker, Zak Williams. The event will conclude by 9 p.m.

We are proud of our accomplishments this past year and look ahead to growth and further development of our programs and tools provided throughout our community and beyond.

We hope you will join us and don’t forget to wear pink!

Questions? Email info@iunderstandloveheals.org