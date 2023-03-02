Go Orange with Kids’ Food Basket 2023

March is National Nutrition Month when people across the country recognize the importance of eating healthy food. However, barriers to food equity still stand in the way of many Michigan families.

Across Michigan, 38% of Michigan households struggled to afford basic necessities, including food.

Together, we can do something about it. During the month of March, Go Orange with Kids’ Food Basket [LH1] to raise awareness for childhood hunger and provide healthy, nourishing meals to our community.

This year, Kids’ Food Basket is celebrating Go Orange Day on March 24th at all three Kids’ Food Basket locations! Wear orange and drop off Wish List items to any of KFB’s locations. All these items go directly back into their Sack Suppers!

Wish List items include:

Fruit cups or pouches

Pudding cups

Meat sticks (i.e. Slim Jims)

8 lb or XL brown lunch bags

Drop-off at one of the locations below:

Kent County

1300 Plymouth Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Muskegon County*

1011 2nd St.

Muskegon, MI 49440

Ottawa + Allegan

652 Hastings Avenue

Holland, MI 49423

*In Muskegon County, please contact events@kidsfoodbasket.com to schedule a Wish List drop off window.

For more information on Kids’ Food Basket, please visit kidsfoodbasket.org

[LH1]Can we make this a link to : Go Orange - Kids Food Basket