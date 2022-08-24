Gilda's Club West Side Walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is hosting the annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, to honor the thousands of lives impacted through Gilda's Club's FREE cancer and grief programming.

The non-competitive and peer-to-peer fundraising walk will begin with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. and takes place at Gilda’s clubhouse, located at 1806 Bridge St. NW. After the 1.5-mile walk, there will be a post-walk after party.

While there is no fee to register for the walk, participants are encouraged to raise money. This year Gilda’s Club hopes to raise $100,000 to help fund their free cancer and grief emotional health program. Walkers are invited to set up a personalized individual or team fundraising website: by calling 616-453- 8300 or registering online: gildasclubgr.org/walk.

Individuals unable to attend the event in person, but still wish to support are encouraged to register as a virtual walker or donate online at gildasclubgr.org/walk

WHAT: West Side Walk for Gilda’s

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.

(Registration is at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 11 a.m.)

WHERE: Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Clubhouse

1806 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids, 49504