Get more out of May: West Michigan Tourist Association shares event picks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer may close at hand, but May isn't over just yet. There are still plenty of exciting events for you to check out before the end of the month, and the West Michigan Tourist Association joined Fox 17 once again to share a fresh crop of fun events for you to consider putting on your calendar:

Elk Rapids Chamber Arts & Crafts Shows

The Elk Rapids Chamber of Arts has been sponsoring craft shows in the heart of the village—River Street—for 30 years. There are 4 show dates for 2024: May 25, July 13, August 2 and August 31. Each show runs from 10 a.m. until 4 in the afternoon. Over 60 vendors will be showing and selling handmade works in a pet and family-friendly atmosphere. Plus, when you're done you can explore the charming small town of Elk Rapids. Find details here.

Holland Farmers Market

The Holland Farmers Market is open now for the season. The outdoor area is on 8th Street and has nearly 100 vendors selling tons of Michigan-made goods including produce, meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, specialty items and much more. The market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon. The 2024 season runs through October 26. Click here to find out more.

St. Joseph Today Memorial Day Parade

Memorial day is almost here, and St. Joseph Today's parade, which takes place the Friday (May 24) before the holiday is a great way to honor and remember those who've given their lives serving in the military. The parade begins at the inteserction of Lake Boulevard and Park Street at noon. Afterward, you can explore all the shops, restaurants and parks that St. Joseph has to offer. To get more details, click here.

Michigan Beer & Brat Festival at Crystal Mountain

May 25th means the 17th annual celebration of Michigan-made food and craft beverages at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville. From 4 to 8 p.m., there will be a big lineup of breweries, distilleries, cider houses and more along with brats and live music. General admission includes one 8-ounce beer and 10 food tickets to be used on a variety of Michigan craft beers, wines, liquors and more. Find tickets and information here.

You can get details about these and many more upcoming events across West Michigan by heading to WMTA's website.