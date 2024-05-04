West Michigan Tourist Association shares events to explore this May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May is finally here, and with it plenty of exciting opportunities to explore everything West Michigan has to offer. The West Michigan Tourist Association stopped by FOX 17's studio and brought with them a fresh crop of fun upcoming events to check out this month:

May 11, 18: Mother & Son, Daddy-Daughter Days at Cranhill Ranch

Cranhill Ranch in Rodney is hosting special events for all the moms, dads and kids out there. May 11 is Mother & Son day and May 18 is Daddy-Daughter day. Rock climbing, high ropes, zip lines, archery, riflery, tomahawk throwing, boating and horseback riding--these are just some of the cool activities parents and their kids will revel in while making memories together. Plus, there will be a banquet with dinner and dancing when the day is done. Check out Cranhill's website for more information.

May 10: Honky-Tonk Night at J.W. Marriott Grand Rapids

Unleash your inner cowpoke at the J.W. Marriott Grand Rapids' Honky-Tonk event. There will be live entertainment from DJ the DJ and country band Prior Noon as well as line dance instruction with Jenergy. There will also be a mechanical bull riding contest with prizes (like an overnight stay at the Marriott) for those who can stay in the saddle the longest. The Maker's Mark pre-party starts at 5 p.m. with music and cocktails. The event runs until 1 a.m. and you can find more information here.

May 4-11: Springtime festivities in Holland

It's time once again to see flowers paint the town of Holland with vibrant colors. For just 8 days, you can take in the breathtaking sights and photo opportunities at Windmill Island Gardens. Then, treat yourself to a meal at the nearby Boatwerks restaurant. Docked at the restaurant is the tall ship Friends Good Will, offering daily tours during the event for just 8 dollars. You can buy tickets in advance through the Michigan Maritime Museum.

May 10-12: Mother's Day Retreat at The Highlands

What's a better Mother's Day gift than 2 days of blissful rest and relaxation? Come alone or bring a friend or daughter to The Highlands at Harbor Springs and enjoy champagne, brunch, movies, yoga, sound meditation, floral arranging and more. Plus, if you stay overnight, your package includes a champagne welcome reception, breakfast on Saturday morning, and Sunday brunch at Country Club of Boyne. Click here to find out more.

