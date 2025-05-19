Ele’s Place Healing Hearts 5K

When: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Time: 9:30am

Where: Millennium Park Grant Pavilion: 1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534

What: Raise funds, awareness and support for grieving children, teens and their families in West Michigan by sponsoring our Healing Hearts 5k.

In addition to event sponsors, we invite all to this family-friendly event to honor, celebrate and remember a person who has died by creating a team and raising funds TOGETHER. We can't wait to see you on the beautiful course!

Please consider attending! Download the Healing Hearts 5k Fact Sheet for more information. To start a TEAM or inquire about Sponsorship, contact Kristy Ziegler with any questions at kziegler@elesplace.org or 616-301-1605 x 5103.

All of our grief support services for kids ages 3-18 are completely free of charge for as long as a family needs them. This is why we are coming together at the Healing Hearts 5K- to have some fun and raise crucial funds to keep our services ready and available for grieving families at no cost. YOU can make a difference.

Can’t attend the event?

No worries! You can still make a life-changing donation. Options include one-time gifts, recurring gifts, and pledge payments here.

For general event information, contact Events & Outreach Coordinator, Kristy Ziegler at kziegler@elesplace.org or call 616-301-1605. X 5103. For more Ele’s Place details, check our website: https://www.elesplace.org/ [elesplace.org]