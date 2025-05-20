Weather Ready Alert Day Today

WEST MICHIGAN - Today...Tuesday May 20, 2025 is a WEATHER READY ALERT DAY. No severe weather is expected, but it will be disruptive...especially this afternoon for anyone trying to work or play outside. We expect rain to develop from southwest to northeast through the mid/late morning and into the afternoon. See our forecast model images below.

Winds will be stiff from the east at 15 to 25 mph and it will be raw, wet, and chilly with highs on in the 50s. Anyone trying to work outside this afternoon will likely be impacted by the rain, including school track teams and sports teams like soccer and baseball. Please plan accordingly.

Indications are that more showers are possible on Wednesday. Some areas may see an inch or more of precipitation by the time this system moves out of the Great Lakes by Thursday.

