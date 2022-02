KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off is scheduled to make its return on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership says the free event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

We’re told attendees will be able to taste more than 25 chili samples and vote for their favorites to determine the winners of this year’s competition.

Tasting spoons are back by popular demand and can be pre-ordered for $5, the partnership adds.

