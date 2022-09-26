After almost three years, Courage, Comfort & Cocktails, Ele's Place West Michigan's premier fundraising event, is back and in-person on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the beautiful and historic Goei Center in Grand Rapids! Guests can indulge in mouth-watering food and beverage tastings prepared by some of West Michigan's best restaurants and culinary experts.

Although the event is sold out, you can still participate! You will have the opportunity to bid on unique SILENT auction packages beginning October 11 by going to Official link to Courage, Comfort & Cocktails Event page: https://elesplacewm.cbo.io [elesplacewm.cbo.io] join for free and bid. You can also purchase Raffle Tickets, participate in "Fund the Mission" and learn about Ele’s Place West Michigan and the exceptional work our staff and volunteers do to provide life-changing peer grief support to children, teens, and their families- all FREE OF CHARGE, for as long as they need.

They are also still looking for volunteers for the event. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Alyx Newton at anewton@elesplace.org

For more information, contact Tammy Squire at tsquire@elesplace.org or visit https://www.elesplace.org/ [elesplace.org]